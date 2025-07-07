Why Do Burgers From A Restaurant Taste So Much Better Than Homemade?

A hamburger is a relatively simple thing to cook, but we're always on a quest for the best restaurant burger. From the best high-end steakhouse chain burgers to greasy sacks of sliders (from none other than White Castle, America's quintessential fast food restaurant), we can't get enough. So why are restaurant burgers always so much better than the ones we make at home? Sam Shafer, executive chef of Sacramento's Revival at The Sawyer, lists several reasons why this might be the case.

Shafer, a 2025 winner of the American River Burger Battle, tells The Takeout, "A restaurant burger's superior quality comes from a combination of expertly selected ingredients, careful preparation, and attention to detail at every stop." For one thing, a restaurant may be able to purchase better beef and might opt for a blend of different cuts like brisket, short rib, and sirloin. It might even work in a bit of dry-aged beef, which isn't something you can find in most supermarket meat departments. Shafer also points out, "Since restaurants cook far more burgers than home cooks, they usually do not overcook and have perfected the timing."

One thing about cooking your own burgers, though, is that they're bound to be a lot more affordable. If you're looking to save money by learning to make a better burger at home, Shafer says this goal is attainable. "There are a few common mistakes [people] make when prepping and cooking burgers," he explains. "By avoiding these common mistakes and using proper cooking techniques, you can improve your homemade burgers to achieve a restaurant-quality burger."