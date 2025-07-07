Is Drinking Water First Thing In The Morning As Important As Everyone Says?

Health and wellness is a booming industry bursting with tons of eyebrow-raising advice from social media posts and prominent influencers all claiming to do and know what's best for everyone. It's easy to get lost in the details, including the effects of drinking water first thing in the morning. Yes, water is obviously good for you and it's also pretty delicious when it's not trash bottled water and you've successfully managed to trick your brain into enjoying plain water. However, the time of day you drink it doesn't seem to matter as much as certain so-called "experts" would have you believe.

It's long been posited that the first thing you should do upon waking up in the morning is drink a tall glass of water. Some even claim it should be lukewarm. But, as it turns out, there's little evidence to suggest that water consumed on an empty stomach immediately after rising from bed is any more beneficial than drinking it throughout the day, and it certainly isn't any less advantageous either.

Some people argue that a glass of water before breakfast reduces your calorie intake for the day, which is partially true. Doing this can lower caloric intake before eating for older adults, because it helps you feel fuller faster. However, this same effect can notably also be achieved when water is consumed prior to lunch too. As for drinking a warm glass of water first thing in the morning, this can benefit digestion, though one 1984 study showed that it can be less hydrating than cold water.