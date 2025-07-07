How Thai Iced Tea Gets Its Iconic Color

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing complements a hot and spicy plate of pad prik pao from my local Thai spot better than a sweet, cold, and very orange Thai iced tea. After cooling the effect of my Thai spice level choice, I'm left to wonder how a glass of fire-taming tea, spices, and condensed milk yields an iridescent orange color. It turns out, we have American palates to thank for that: Thai chefs in the U.S. started making the tea orange, sweeter, and spicier to appeal to stateside clientele. Apparently, we need bright, sweet things to entice us, which follows a long tradition of adjusting Thai food in America.

Often, the orange hue just comes from artificial colorings like FD&C Yellow No. 6, though this additive is among the ingredients that will be phased out in the United States by the end of 2025 with the FDA's latest food dye ban. Annatto extract is also used in blends without synthetic ingredients, like this Yim Tea Co. Thai tea mix.

You can absolutely make Thai iced tea without food coloring, but it will yield a darker, more muted amber-orange color. This is because the Assam tea typically used yields a dark brown tea with orange undertones. Adding the condensed milk softens the color, and the tea does take on a lightly orange hue. But without food dye of some kind, it will never achieve the bright color Thai iced tea is known for.