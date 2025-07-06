How Washington State University Managed To Create A Cheese More Iconic Than Most Mascots
For those who aren't up to date on college sports, the mascot for Washington State University is a cougar. This is a fine enough mascot, and there are certainly no shortage of cougars in the Pacific Northwest, but (meaning no disrespect to WSU) it's not quite unique, is it? The University of Houston's sports teams are also called the Cougars, as are Brigham Young University's. You know what is unique for a college, though? Cheese. Not every college boasts its own variety of cheese, but Washington State University does — and not only that, it's really darn good.
The story of Cougar Gold starts in 1902, when the campus' old creamery burned down. (Some campuses have their own creameries, as they're quite useful for instructing agriculture majors.) Construction quickly began on a replacement, although it took over twenty years to complete it. Once everything was up and running, it was time to start making cheese and solving problems — chief among them the question of how best to store cheese in a can. Mind you, we're not talking about Cheez Whiz. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, it became increasingly clear that the United States might have to enter World War II, which presented a myriad of logistical challenges, many of which had to do with transporting food. The wax that had previously been used to store the cheese was prone to cracking, you see, so a can was clearly the better option.
Cougar Gold is named after its inventor
The solution to the problem was discovered by a team of researchers from Washington State University, including Dr. N.S. Golding, an English-born professor of "dairy husbandry". They developed a bacterial culture that would keep the cheese safely preserved in its can without expanding and causing a small explosion. (Yes, cheese can do that.) What's more, this new bacteria happened to create an absolutely delicious cheese — a crumbly, nutty, and slightly sharp white cheddar that was reminiscent of gouda or parmesan. (In this way, they managed to beat Trader Joe's, with its Hall of Fame Unexpected Cheddar, to the punch.) The cheese was named Cougar Gold after both the school's mascot and the man who was instrumental in developing this tasty dairy product.
Although Cougar Gold lasts indefinitely in the fridge, its need for refrigeration meant it didn't quite serve its purpose for the military. However, their loss is the Pacific Northwest's gain, as the WSU creamery continues to produce canned cheese to this day. You can buy it at Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe, operated by the WSU creamery, on the campus itself, or you can buy it from other stores in the area, as well as order it online.