How Washington State University Managed To Create A Cheese More Iconic Than Most Mascots

For those who aren't up to date on college sports, the mascot for Washington State University is a cougar. This is a fine enough mascot, and there are certainly no shortage of cougars in the Pacific Northwest, but (meaning no disrespect to WSU) it's not quite unique, is it? The University of Houston's sports teams are also called the Cougars, as are Brigham Young University's. You know what is unique for a college, though? Cheese. Not every college boasts its own variety of cheese, but Washington State University does — and not only that, it's really darn good.

The story of Cougar Gold starts in 1902, when the campus' old creamery burned down. (Some campuses have their own creameries, as they're quite useful for instructing agriculture majors.) Construction quickly began on a replacement, although it took over twenty years to complete it. Once everything was up and running, it was time to start making cheese and solving problems — chief among them the question of how best to store cheese in a can. Mind you, we're not talking about Cheez Whiz. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, it became increasingly clear that the United States might have to enter World War II, which presented a myriad of logistical challenges, many of which had to do with transporting food. The wax that had previously been used to store the cheese was prone to cracking, you see, so a can was clearly the better option.