How To Order A Big Mac Grilled Cheese At McDonald's

With the rise of social media-driven "secret menus" and ordering hacks, it's hard to find a fast food chain without at least a few. In-N-Out may be the secret menu OG because of its iconic Animal Style burger, now ironically on the official "Not So Secret Menu". But they're now widespread, like the unspoken Chick-Fil-A menu hacks to know, or Chipotle secret menu items worth trying. One McDonald's hack that's popped up in a TikTok video combines a Big Mac and a grilled cheese.

The TikToker makes what she calls a Grilled Cheese Mac with a Big Mac and a cheeseburger ordered with the beef patty on the side. She takes out the Big Mac's middle bun first. Then she peels the mostly unmelted cheese off the no-meat cheeseburger's bun, flips over the top and bottom, and puts the cheese back between them, with the bun's insides now out. This "grilled cheese" goes on the Big Mac in place of the middle bun. She also repurposes the middle bun and the cheeseburger's plain patty by folding the bread around the meat mini taco-style.

The thing about this hack, though, is it doesn't change much. The middle bun is replaced with a thicker center, which mostly gives you more bread with one extra slice of cheese. One commenter pointed this out, saying the TikToker could have just requested another piece of cheese. She also could have used the cheaper secret menu grilled cheese, a cheeseburger minus the meat (with or without the usual pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard), instead of getting the patty separate.