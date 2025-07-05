How To Order A Big Mac Grilled Cheese At McDonald's
With the rise of social media-driven "secret menus" and ordering hacks, it's hard to find a fast food chain without at least a few. In-N-Out may be the secret menu OG because of its iconic Animal Style burger, now ironically on the official "Not So Secret Menu". But they're now widespread, like the unspoken Chick-Fil-A menu hacks to know, or Chipotle secret menu items worth trying. One McDonald's hack that's popped up in a TikTok video combines a Big Mac and a grilled cheese.
The TikToker makes what she calls a Grilled Cheese Mac with a Big Mac and a cheeseburger ordered with the beef patty on the side. She takes out the Big Mac's middle bun first. Then she peels the mostly unmelted cheese off the no-meat cheeseburger's bun, flips over the top and bottom, and puts the cheese back between them, with the bun's insides now out. This "grilled cheese" goes on the Big Mac in place of the middle bun. She also repurposes the middle bun and the cheeseburger's plain patty by folding the bread around the meat mini taco-style.
The thing about this hack, though, is it doesn't change much. The middle bun is replaced with a thicker center, which mostly gives you more bread with one extra slice of cheese. One commenter pointed this out, saying the TikToker could have just requested another piece of cheese. She also could have used the cheaper secret menu grilled cheese, a cheeseburger minus the meat (with or without the usual pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard), instead of getting the patty separate.
There are many more McDonald's grilled cheese and Big Mac secret menu hacks
McDonald's never had grilled cheese on its U.S. menu, but it was a Happy Meal option in Canada for 11 years before being discontinued in 2018. It reportedly was the least popular, making up just five percent of Happy Meal sales. Mickey D's customers who want a grilled cheese can not only get it the cheeseburger hack version, they can also order the Big Mac 'n' Cheese. Another secret menu item, it's a Big Mac with everything, including the cheese, except the two burgers.
There are a few other secret menu hacks for McDonald's Big Mac signature burger, which almost was given a ridiculous name when it debuted. A couple pile on the beef, like the Monster Mac, with a whopping eight beef patties, six more than normal, and the option of adding eight cheese slices. The McKinley Mac (or Denali Mac) replaces the two 1.6-ounce burgers with two of the Quarter Pounder's four-ounce patties. It's named after Alaska's Mount McKinley, the former name for Denali, North America's tallest mountain, and is on the regular menu in Alaska only.
You can save money with the Poor Man's Big Mac. Order a McDouble with lettuce and Big Mac sauce, and hold the ketchup and mustard. It has almost the same ingredients for less, missing only the middle bun and one slice of cheese. But get ready to dig deeper for the Big McChicken, which replaces all three buns with McChicken patties. You have to buy four sandwiches to make it: a Big Mac and three McChickens.