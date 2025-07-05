The Cooking Method That Leads To Better Tasting Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi is elegant in its simplicity, but the simplest dishes can sometimes be tricky to perfect. The ingredients have to shine, the ratios have to be perfect, and the technique has to be just right. That's why The Takeout talked to Kevin O'Donnell, chef and owner of Rhode Island's Giusto PVD. The restaurant takes on traditional Italian dishes through a Rhode Island lens, using local ingredients for inspiration. We asked him for advice on making shrimp scampi.

According to O'Donnell, poaching the shrimp beforehand is a mistake because a lot of the flavor remains in the poaching liquid rather than the sauce. He also doesn't recommend tossing the shrimp in early or searing them ahead of time, as many recipes do. Instead, he takes an innovative approach. "Depending on the size of the shrimp, I will usually add the raw shrimp to the sauce at the same time as the pasta," he told The Takeout.

One big benefit of adding the shrimp and pasta at the same time is that it ensures perfect cooking. It's easy to overcook the shrimp if it's one of the first things in the pan, and removing the shrimp and adding them back later just adds extra hassle. And yes, in this case, using precooked shrimp could ruin your meal. O'Donnell's method means you'll only be cooking the shrimp for a couple of minutes, but that's all they need.