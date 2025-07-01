What Professional Chefs Keep In Their Knife Rolls

Knives are arguably the most important tools in a chef's arsenal, which could help explain why high-quality knives are so expensive. If you're starting to build your collection, where should you start? Chef Dennis Littley, who runs Ask Chef Dennis, broke down his must-have knives for The Takeout. Over 40-plus years as a professional chef, Littley has learned to curate a killer knife roll. ”In terms of knife roll essentials, most chefs will always have a chef's knife, paring knife, boning knife, and a serrated blade at minimum," he explained.

With these four staples, you'll be prepared for almost anything. You'll probably turn to your chef's knife most often, so make sure you pick something sharp, strong, and balanced. You can be a little less picky with paring knives. Find something that fits comfortably in your hand, but don't worry about shelling out for the best of the best.

Boning knives are meant for maneuvering around bones, so they're thin and flexible. Prioritize a sharp blade and a comfortable handle here. Serrated knives are best for foods with tough outsides and squishy insides. If you've ever tried to cut through a crusty loaf of bread with a chef's knife, you'll know just how important it is to keep a serrated knife on hand. The downside? Serrated knives are relatively difficult to sharpen.