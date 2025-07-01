Why Does Tonic Water Taste Like That?

Tonic water has become synonymous with "the thing you mix with gin." It's a bitter, carbonated beverage that a lot of people find off-putting when drunk solo. Its bitterness comes from a compound called quinine. Quinine is derived from the bark of the cinchona tree – a shrub-like tree indigenous to South America and particularly prevalent in tropical forests near the Andes Mountains.

It appears that people have varying levels of tolerance for quinine's bitterness, with research suggesting that some folks experience it as intolerably bitter while others find that taste notable but pleasant. Regardless, if you've ever accidentally cracked open a tonic water expecting a seltzer or club soda, you'd definitely be able to tell. Interestingly, today's tonic waters are nothing like what they used to be. They now contain far less quinine than in the original recipes that date back to the 1850s. Couple that with the fact that most commercial products contain around 30 grams of sugar per serving, and today's tonic waters seem downright sweet.

The quinine in tonic water was once commonly used to prevent and treat malaria. But since we now have other treatments that function better than quinine, as well as fever medications that work well (thank you, ibuprofen), why do we still add it to sparkling water? It turns out, this liquor and soda pairing just tastes amazing, and that's not just because of chance. The flavor compounds in gin and quinine actually bind together, creating what chemists call an aggregate. This aggregate means that the molecules from gin botanicals (like juniper, which is spicy and piney) and bitter quinine form together to create something unique — something greater than the sum of its parts.