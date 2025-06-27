The US State That Produces The Most Eggs

Unless you have an allergy, you have likely eaten too-many-to-count eggs in your lifetime, prepared in all sorts of dishes. As one of the kitchen staples in nearly every household, eggs are part of the average American diet. This is mostly because eggs are incredibly versatile. You can fry or boil them for breakfast, use them in baking bread and pastries, or simply top a salad or stir-fry with. You can even repurpose leftover hard-boiled eggs with the right recipe. And with the demand steadily rising amid the falling egg prices, have you ever wondered where most of the U.S. egg supply actually comes from?

The state of Iowa is the leading egg producer in the country, boasting more than 45 million laying hens. In January 2025, Ohio replaced Iowa as the state with the most egg layers (39.9 million vs. 39.4 million), but it was forced to eliminate around 15 million birds due to avian influenza. Despite that fluctuation, the scale of production from the top two states alone is undeniably staggering, especially when you consider that a single hen can roughly lay 301 eggs per year (as of the latest data).

To put things in perspective, the U.S. produced approximately 93.1 billion table eggs in 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, Americans ate 281.3 to 284.4 eggs per person. Interestingly, the U.S. only ranks third globally in total egg consumption, with China and India placing first and second, respectively.