What Are Sushi Worms? How To Spot These Terrifying Creatures

Sushi worms are a type of parasite that does not get along well with humans. Starting off as larvae ingested by shellfish, these worms work their way up the food chain as their current hosts get eaten by ever bigger and better hosts — all with the ultimate aim of ending up in the stomachs of marine mammals where they can reproduce.

Sometimes, however, their journey is cut short when they find themselves inside a fish that gets caught for human consumption. Winding up in a human stomach is a dead end for the parasite (whose real name is Anisakis simplex), and it can also be pretty unpleasant for the unwitting human.

As awful as it sounds, sushi worms can reach up to two centimeters in length, which means it is possible to spot them. That said, it wouldn't be advisable to sit in a restaurant and check every piece of sushi before you eat it — instead, you can look out for these sushi restaurant red flags to know if the place you're eating at is respectable or not.

However, if you're buying raw fish for home use, you can give the specimen a once-over with a technique called candling. This involves holding fileted fish up to a light source and visually checking for parasites. If you've got a bad piece of fish, you should be able to spot darker, worm-like shapes within the flesh.