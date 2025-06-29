The US City That Eats More Hot Dogs Than All The Rest

The thing about statistics is, they're often open to interpretation (if not outright massaging of the facts). Los Angeles may eat the most hot dogs in the country if you're looking at volume alone, but it has an advantage in that it's also the second-largest city in the United States by population. (New York is number one, while Chicago takes third place.) It may be more telling, then, to look at which city has the highest hot dog consumption per capita. According to those same NHDSC stats, this turns out to be Paducah, Kentucky. It's a fairly small city with approximately 26,500 residents, a mere 0.7% of Los Angeles' 3.77 million.

Kentucky may have the Derby, but it doesn't have a major league ballpark, so that's not driving its dog devouring. Neither does the state really have a hot dog style to call its own. Parts of Northern Kentucky are Cincinnati-adjacent, so their residents might be partial to Cincinnati chili dogs. On the eastern side, the state shares a border with West Virginia, so West Virginia slaw dogs topped with chili, coleslaw, and mustard may be popular in those parts.

Paducah, however, is all on its own out in the western part of the state. Even if the city doesn't have any signature toppings, it may have its own unique style. According to one Redditor, "Western Kentucky hot dogs are different. Cut in half (lengthwise), grilled, and served on a hamburger bun." Does this enhance the flavor? It certainly can't hurt if Paducah's passion for tube steaks is anything to go by.