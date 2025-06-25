Stop Ignoring This Section On Olive Garden's Menu If You Want To Save Money

One of the biggest mistakes you can make at Olive Garden is to pay full price. Even if the never-ending pasta bowl promotion actually comes to an end (it always seems touch-and-go as to whether it'll return), you can still save money by ordering from the kids' menu. Another way to reduce your bill is to check out the family-style meals. If you're eating with a group and everybody can agree on an entrée, then family-style is practically a no-brainer.

Say you're a group of six; you can get six servings of chicken parmigiana for under $55, which comes out to about $9 per person, instead of paying over $20 for the same dish by ordering it a la carte. Disclaimer: These numbers are based on the June 2025 prices for the Olive Garden in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Your mileage may vary depending on when and where you're reading this.

If you're a solo diner (welcome to the tribe!), ordering a family-style meal for pickup or delivery isn't out of the question, either. After all, some pasta dishes taste even better as leftovers. So the next time you're going for an Olive Garden, whether you're eating in or taking out, make sure to check out the family-style bundles.