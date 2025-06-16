The Simple Method For Cooking Eggs In Cast Iron To Perfection

If you've given up on cooking eggs in a cast iron pan because they always stick, rest assured that you're not alone. This is a fairly common problem, although according to chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation for the American Egg Board, it doesn't have to be this way. "The most common reason eggs would stick in a cast iron pan is that the pan is not properly seasoned," he told us, adding that another reason for sticking would be starting with a cold pan. Preheating cast iron pans is crucial, especially for eggs, since Serrano-Bahri said, "If the pan is cold or unevenly heated, the eggs can bond before the fat has a chance to coat the surface fully." Cooking over too high a heat can also be problematic. As the chef pointed out, "High temperatures cause proteins in eggs to seize and bond to the pan surface." Finally, your eggs won't turn out right if you fail to use enough oil or butter. "Eggs need a layer of fat to glide over the pan," Serrano-Bahri explained. "Too little fat results in sticking."

The way Serrano-Bahri fries eggs in cast iron involves heating the pan over a burner set to medium-low. Once the pan is warm, he then adds the oil or butter, saying, "This helps the fat form a barrier between the egg proteins and the metal." Once the oil shines or the butter begins to caramelize, that's the time to add the eggs. As Serrano-Bahri assured us, "This method ensures both the pan and fat are evenly heated, reducing the chance of hot spots and sticking."