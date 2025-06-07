What Should You Do When There's A Fly In Your Wine?

"Waiter, there's a fly in my soup!" It's a common enough joke setup that it got made fun of in "The Far Side." But what if you don't find a fly in your soup, but somewhere else? Somewhere more expensive and worrisome, like that glass of fine wine you just paid $25 for? Do you pick it out with a spoon? Do you ask the waiter to take your glass back? Do you shatter your glass against the wall and flee the restaurant screaming? (Please don't do that last one.) Whatever you do, don't worry too much about it — while fruit flies are hardly a welcome presence in your wine, any harm they might cause will likely be mitigated by the alcohol in your glass, not to mention the power of your own immune system. But if you want a fresh serving, there's no harm in asking.

First, the bad news: because fruit flies are attracted to decaying things, it's entirely possible that they're carrying some kind of nasty bacteria they picked up in somebody's trash can. Now that those microbes are in your wine, surely it's only a matter of time before you get sick, right? Well, not necessarily. While the alcohol concentration you'll find in your glass of wine won't kill germs, it will probably damage them enough that they're much less likely to cause infection. And even if it gets past the wine, your stomach will (probably) be able to kill the germs with its acid.