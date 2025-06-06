Peet's Coffee Summer Drink Menu Review: Five Strange Sips, Some Good, Some Not As Much

All five new Peet's Summer Menu drinks were only available at my location in a Medium size for $5.95. Prices at other locations vary, though the highest I found — in Los Angeles and San Francisco — wasn't too much more at $6.15. Many locations also offer a seasonal Croissant Grilled Cheese, typically for $6.25, though my location — as well as a selection of others I checked online — lacked this item. Also included among the chain's seasonal offerings are a medium roast bag of coffee, called Off the Grid, and a light roast called Sun Catcher. Each goes for $19.95.

It's worth noting that the press release for the Peet's Summer 2025 Menu also lists a Bacon Cheddar Brioche and a Cold Brew with Cream Top drink. My location did not carry these, nor did I see them listed online at other locations I checked. Nevertheless, they may well pop up at some Peet's stores over the summer too.

The Peet's Summer Menu debuted on June 4, and will stick around for a limited time. Since its Spring Menu lasted from March until the Summer Menu's June debut, it should be possible to pick up these new items until the chain's first Fall promotion, which is likely to start in late August based on last year's timeline.