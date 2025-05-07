The Rich Ingredient That Makes Sex On The Beach Even Better

Sex on the Beach is a popular summertime drink with a catchy name that has been around for decades. There is some debate about the cocktail's origin, however, with a bartender in Florida named Ted Pizio often being recognized as its creator. Pizio is credited with creating the peach schnapps-heavy cocktail during a promotion for the fruity liqueur. It got particularly famous, though, when it was mentioned in Tom Cruise's 1988 flick, "Cocktail." But before either of those events, the recipe for Sex on the Beach could be found in The American Bartender's School Guide to Drinks, which was published in 1981.

The drink is typically made by combining vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice. It looks and tastes tropical, exudes summer vibes, and put in a hurricane glass with a maraschino cherry and orange slice garnish ... well, you can just picture the waves crashing in while you bask in the sun and sip away. But what if we told you there was a way to make Sex on the Beach even better? If the flavors all sound good but you prefer a richer, creamier version of this tropical fave, a little heavy cream is just the ingredient you need.