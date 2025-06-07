The Leanest Steak You Can Grill This Summer Doesn't Come From A Cow

When people think of the absolute best cuts of steak for juicy grilling, they often reach for something like a marbled ribeye or a fatty New York strip. But there's a lesser-known, highly underrated protein that deserves a spot on your grill this summer: ostrich steak. While it probably isn't in your usual rotation, ostrich is one of the best red meats you've probably never tried. It's lean, flavorful, sustainable, and surprisingly easy to cook. Russell Kook, chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago, says you should give ostrich steak a chance at your next barbecue.

"Ostrich is one of those meats that surprises people," Chef Kook explains. "It looks like beef, cooks like beef, but tastes lighter — almost like a cross between filet mignon and very lean veal." Ostrich meat is technically poultry, but you wouldn't guess that from the taste or appearance. Its rich red color and beef-like texture make it nearly impossible to differentiate from a quality cut of steak. Surprisingly, it doesn't have the gamey taste that you might expect. "It's tender, mild, and a great conversation starter on a menu," Kook adds.

Like any great steak, ostrich shines when it's grilled. The high, dry heat of the grill quickly sears the outside, locking in juices and creating a caramelized crust. "The fan filet, or inner loin, is your best friend when it comes to ostrich," Chef Kook recommends. Because it lacks the fat content of beef, the bird is best cooked to medium-rare or medium at most; the key to preventing dryness is not to overcook it. Kook adds, "I like to finish it with something rich, like a compound butter or a quick jus, just to balance out that leanness."