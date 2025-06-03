Turn Fresh Tomatoes Into The Perfect Snack With This Flavorful Topping

Tomatoes deserve appreciation as more than just a supporting player tossed into a salad or sliced to top a burger or sandwich. The sweet and juicy vegetable stands on its own, with a summery sun-kissed flavor that takes it from main dish to side to light, refreshing snack. Basil's sweet pepperiness provides a perfect complement for tomatoes, and turning the pungent herb into pesto bumps this classic combination up to another level.

Making a tomato and pesto snack is quick and easy, particularly if you reach for a store-bought jar or prepare a batch of the herbaceous sauce in advance, using ice to help keep its green color longer. Overlap ripe tomato slices on a plate, then simply spoon the pesto over them, being as generous as you like. Finish with a sprinkle of toasted pine nuts, a little salt, and perhaps a dribble of extra virgin olive oil.

Traditional pesto — known as pesto Genovese because it comes from Genoa, Italy – is an uncooked sauce made with basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano and pecorino, and salt. These days, the sauce is usually made in a blender or food processor, with the oil streamed in slowly. One of the sauces chefs say is worth making at home, its name comes from "pestare," Italian for "to pound or crush." (The old-school way to make it is with a mortar and pestle.) Although pesto was originally a pasta sauce, it's now enjoyed in many other ways too, like as a sandwich spread, mixed into soup, easily transformed into salad dressing, or as a topping for a perfect plate of tomatoes.