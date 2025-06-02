The Small Town Illinois Restaurant That Invented A Unique Variety Of Fried Chicken

America's size makes it a dream country for foodies, providing a wealth of regional foods to sample. Whether it's hamburger styles from across the the country, Chicago's love of spicy sport peppers on hot dogs, or the minefield that is different pizza types, the number of popular regional foods is nearly endless. For one small town Illinois restaurant, it's their spin on fried chicken called Chicken George that people in the area can't get enough of.

The story goes that a regular at the Candlelight Inn asked the owner, Bob Prescott, for something different to eat one day, so Prescott had his fry cook, George, whip up a batch of chicken which the cook had initially been cooking for himself. The customer loved George's lightly battered pieces of boneless breast meat. When he asked how to order them again, Prescott said to ask for Chicken George. Word spread and dish's popularity took off.

If Chicken George sounds like chicken tenders, you're onto something. In fact, that's what what Candlelight Inn calls them nowadays. It's just that Chicken George was created before chicken tenders were a thing (the world didn't need to wait long). Chicken tenders are said to have been invented by a restaurant called Puritan Backroom up in New Hampshire back in 1974. Burger King began to popularize tenders nationally when it introduced them in the 1980s and their appeal continued to grow. Chicken tenders are now everywhere, but Illinois is keeping its tradition going.