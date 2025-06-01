Baskin-Robbins Has Way More Than 31 Flavors

How many flavors does Baskin-Robbins have? That's a slam-dunk trivia question if ever there was one, right? It's right there in the logo, hiding in plain sight: 31 flavors. Sure, that was probably a much more impressive number back when Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins opened up shop together back in 1953, but it's part of the brand identity at this point. Well, it may surprise you to know that those 31 flavors are only part of the story. While Baskin-Robbins only has 31 flavors in circulation at one time, its entire roster of flavors numbers over a whopping 1,400.

Like we said, when Baskin-Robbins first opened its doors, 31 ice cream flavors may as well have been 1,400 ice cream flavors. The idea was that you could have a different ice cream flavor every day of the month, which must have seemed like a truly Dionysian level of indulgence even in the heady postwar days of the 1950s. While there was plenty of overlap between those original 31 flavors — there was Vanilla, French Vanilla, and Vanilla Burnt Almond, for example — there was enough novelty and pizzazz (Egg Nog! Maple Nut! Cherry Macaroon!) for the new chain to catch on. The philosophy was summed up best by Irv Robbins, who reasoned that not everyone would like all of the flavors, but each flavor would be someone's favorite. (Even, we suppose, cherries jubilee.)