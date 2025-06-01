The Funky Vegan Donut Shop Chappell Roan Used To Work At

Before Chappell Roan pink pony-clubbed her way into the online stratosphere with her glittery pop anthems and bold stage presence, she was serving up sweet treats at one of Los Angeles' most eclectic donut shops: Donut Friend. This punk-inspired, vegan bakery was more than just a paycheck, however, as it ain't no corporate Dunkin' Donuts. She worked at the location in the Highland Park neighborhood, but there are also shops downtown and in Silver Lake. Donut Friend is a cult favorite for pastry lovers, angry vegans, and music fans alike.

Founded by music producer Mark Trombino, the shop offers a menu that leans into culinary experimentation and punk rock energy. Trombino has produced music for both Blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World, so it's no surprise that the shop has a certain millennial nostalgia vibe.

Each cake or yeast donut is given a music-inspired name, and the store made its mark with interesting flavors like the "Jets to Basil," which paired strawberry jam, basil, arugula, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze. These days, expect to find offerings like the "Yo La Mango" with a mango, cayenne pepper, and lemon zest glaze or a Bavarian cream-stuffed number covered in a crackly sugar coating and aptly named the "Youth Brulee." The flavor combinations are unconventional, to be sure, but so is Chappell Roan.

After being dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020, Roan found herself navigating the uncertainties of the music industry. To make ends meet, she took on various jobs, including a stint at Donut Friend. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, she fondly reflected on her time there: "A lot is riding on this album, but not everything is. I'll work at the donut shop for six months again; I don't really have any shame about that. I liked working at the donut shop."