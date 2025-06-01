The Funky Vegan Donut Shop Chappell Roan Used To Work At
Before Chappell Roan pink pony-clubbed her way into the online stratosphere with her glittery pop anthems and bold stage presence, she was serving up sweet treats at one of Los Angeles' most eclectic donut shops: Donut Friend. This punk-inspired, vegan bakery was more than just a paycheck, however, as it ain't no corporate Dunkin' Donuts. She worked at the location in the Highland Park neighborhood, but there are also shops downtown and in Silver Lake. Donut Friend is a cult favorite for pastry lovers, angry vegans, and music fans alike.
Founded by music producer Mark Trombino, the shop offers a menu that leans into culinary experimentation and punk rock energy. Trombino has produced music for both Blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World, so it's no surprise that the shop has a certain millennial nostalgia vibe.
Each cake or yeast donut is given a music-inspired name, and the store made its mark with interesting flavors like the "Jets to Basil," which paired strawberry jam, basil, arugula, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze. These days, expect to find offerings like the "Yo La Mango" with a mango, cayenne pepper, and lemon zest glaze or a Bavarian cream-stuffed number covered in a crackly sugar coating and aptly named the "Youth Brulee." The flavor combinations are unconventional, to be sure, but so is Chappell Roan.
After being dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020, Roan found herself navigating the uncertainties of the music industry. To make ends meet, she took on various jobs, including a stint at Donut Friend. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, she fondly reflected on her time there: "A lot is riding on this album, but not everything is. I'll work at the donut shop for six months again; I don't really have any shame about that. I liked working at the donut shop."
A sweet prelude to stardom
Donut Friend has become part of Chappell Roan's origin story. Besides working at the shop, she also worked as a barista and nanny before getting a songwriting gig. In an interview with The Line of Best Fit, she said, "I would go from the donut shop to a writing session, and I kept pushing myself harder and harder."
The best part of having a job as a restaurant worker was likely the creative vibe, sense of community, and hours that allowed her to continue working on her music career. Fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo also gave Donut Friend a shout-out in an interview with Jimmy Fallon: "I used to go visit her when she worked at a donut shop — before she got signed, before she put out any of her music. I used to go and eat donuts with her and hang out" (via YouTube).
The rock star-friendly bakery not only offered Chappell Roan a paycheck during a challenging period but also immersed her in a world of inventive flavors. Unfortunately, she hasn't publicly revealed what she would rank as the best donut ever. As Chappell Roan continues her meteoric rise in the music world, her days at Donut Friend serve as a reminder of the diverse (and sometimes delicious) paths artists navigate en route to stardom.