The Food Helen Keller Loved So Much That It Was Once Banned In Her House
Helen Keller, renowned for her extraordinary achievements as a deaf-blind author and activist, had a surprisingly simple favorite food: the humble hot dog. Despite being a global traveler who lectured against capitalist injustices, Keller's fondness for this American classic offers a lighthearted glimpse into her personal tastes.
According to the Helen Keller Foundation, Keller's preferred protein was hot dogs, particularly those adorned with mustard and relish (though it's unknown if she ever used brooked controversy by using ketchup). Her preference for such a humble dish is just one example of her appreciation for life's simple pleasures.
Keller's enthusiasm for hot dogs was so pronounced that her longtime secretary, Polly Thomson, reportedly banned them from their home, fearing Keller would eat nothing else. After Thomson's passing in 1960, Keller's new assistant, Winifred Corbally, embraced her employer's culinary inclinations, often accompanying her to hot dog stands. "Don't forget the mustard," was Keller's oft-repeated line.
Keller's deep appreciation for hot dogs may have been influenced by her heightened senses of taste and smell. Deprived of sight and hearing from a young age, she relied heavily on her remaining senses to experience the world. Her acute sense of taste likely made the flavors of a sizzling hot dog with condiments particularly enjoyable. Keller's early memories included her teacher, Anne Sullivan, taking her to the circus for the first time. In one of her biographies, she reportedly sniffed the air and told Sullivan, "I smell hot dogs broiling."
A stronger sense of taste and smell
Helen Keller's story is often framed around the senses she lost, but just as remarkable were the senses she developed in their absence. From a young age, Keller relied heavily on her sense of touch, smell, and taste to interpret and engage with the world around her.
With no visual or auditory cues, food obviously took on a richer, more meaningful role in her life. She recounted how the odors of fruit would remind her of her Southern home and childhood experiences in its peach orchard. For her, hot dogs weren't just about the taste, but also the sensory experience: the warmth of the bun, the snap of the sausage, and the smell of boiling meat.
In her autobiography, "The Story of My Life," Keller fondly recalls participating in kitchen activities during her childhood, such as making ice cream, picking over raisins, and licking stirring spoons during holiday preparations. These experiences suggest she had a particular enjoyment for sweet treats and baked goods.
Surprisingly, she wasn't a teetotaler, either. Keller enjoyed her martinis and had a particular fondness for them. In her later years, Keller was known to have at least a couple of stiff drinks each night. She had a unique approach to drinking: She never let go of her glass while it contained any liquid, and if someone offered her a refill, she would promptly throw back the remaining contents before accepting more.