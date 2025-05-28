Helen Keller, renowned for her extraordinary achievements as a deaf-blind author and activist, had a surprisingly simple favorite food: the humble hot dog. Despite being a global traveler who lectured against capitalist injustices, Keller's fondness for this American classic offers a lighthearted glimpse into her personal tastes.

According to the Helen Keller Foundation, Keller's preferred protein was hot dogs, particularly those adorned with mustard and relish (though it's unknown if she ever used brooked controversy by using ketchup). Her preference for such a humble dish is just one example of her appreciation for life's simple pleasures.

Keller's enthusiasm for hot dogs was so pronounced that her longtime secretary, Polly Thomson, reportedly banned them from their home, fearing Keller would eat nothing else. After Thomson's passing in 1960, Keller's new assistant, Winifred Corbally, embraced her employer's culinary inclinations, often accompanying her to hot dog stands. "Don't forget the mustard," was Keller's oft-repeated line.

Keller's deep appreciation for hot dogs may have been influenced by her heightened senses of taste and smell. Deprived of sight and hearing from a young age, she relied heavily on her remaining senses to experience the world. Her acute sense of taste likely made the flavors of a sizzling hot dog with condiments particularly enjoyable. Keller's early memories included her teacher, Anne Sullivan, taking her to the circus for the first time. In one of her biographies, she reportedly sniffed the air and told Sullivan, "I smell hot dogs broiling."