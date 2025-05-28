This Is The Right Way To Store Your Grill's Propane Tank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While a gas barbecue can be the simplest way of cooking – and one of the most delicious — many levels of knowledge are needed regarding the care, cleaning, and storage required to earn and keep one's grill master title. Aside from the attention given to the grill itself, it's important to know how to store your propane tank properly.
One of the most crucial storage tips to remember is that propane tanks need proper ventilation. Whether you are storing long-term or just between grilling, it is best to keep your tank sheltered, but not indoors. Essentially, you should store it outside, in an upright position, on a flat, level area out of direct sunlight.
Always ensure that the storage location is at least 10 feet away from your home and any flammable materials — and never keep it in a garage, shed, or storage unit. Mind you, if you are grilling on an apartment balcony, you should start by checking with the building manager for the rules.
How to properly store a gas grill's propane tank
If the visual of storing an unsightly propane tank in your beautiful backyard is giving you pause for thought, there are many products on the market that can hide it outside when it's not in use. There are tank boxes available like this Giantex Propane Tank Cover Table that can be used for storage. These are also useful if you have a backyard gas fire pit, as the box can be disguised as a side table, with the tank hidden inside. Alternatively, a Stanbroil Propane Tank Cover will help protect the tank from the elements that cause rusting, particularly useful for those who want to grill safely in the rain.
In the winter, it is still recommended to store your tank outdoors, but limit the exposure to moisture, ice, and falling snow by keeping the tank (and the grill) covered. A good way to do this is to detach the hoses from the barbecue, ensure the valves are all closed, and store the tank under the grill. Use a barbecue cover to protect both, and place them somewhere that doesn't accumulate snow and water. Keeping the propane tank (and you) safe is really quite easy and will add to its longevity.