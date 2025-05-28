This Is The Right Way To Store Your Grill's Propane Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While a gas barbecue can be the simplest way of cooking – and one of the most delicious — many levels of knowledge are needed regarding the care, cleaning, and storage required to earn and keep one's grill master title. Aside from the attention given to the grill itself, it's important to know how to store your propane tank properly.

One of the most crucial storage tips to remember is that propane tanks need proper ventilation. Whether you are storing long-term or just between grilling, it is best to keep your tank sheltered, but not indoors. Essentially, you should store it outside, in an upright position, on a flat, level area out of direct sunlight.

Always ensure that the storage location is at least 10 feet away from your home and any flammable materials — and never keep it in a garage, shed, or storage unit. Mind you, if you are grilling on an apartment balcony, you should start by checking with the building manager for the rules.