How To Easily Fix Your Soup When It Tastes A Little Sour

To save a sour tomato-based broth, Jem Mantiri shared some helpful tips for the best results. "Start with ¼ teaspoon of baking soda per quart of soup," she suggested. Stir it in towards the end of the cooking time, but make sure that you taste your soup before adding any more than this. "Remember that you can always add more baking soda if needed, but you cannot reverse adding too much," warned Mantiri. Putting too much baking soda in your soup can give it an unpleasant soapy flavor or even make it bitter. But, as long as you're careful, Mantiri believes there's no reason this trick can't salvage any type of soup that has too much acidity.

It's also important to remember that adding baking soda is a rescue remedy for soup that's already cooked, but there are several great tricks for reducing acidity and bringing out sweet flavors while you're preparing your soup. One great way to do this is to sprinkle tomatoes with brown sugar and roast them before blending them for your soup. You can also stir some sugar into your vegetable mix along with your other seasonings. Or, if you don't want to add sugar, swapping out cream for coconut milk or adding a tablespoon of butter can give soups a subtle, natural sweetness.

You can also sweeten soups through your choice of vegetables, and by softening them thoroughly before adding liquid. For example, chopped carrots are an important pillar of a three-ingredient mirepoix base and, when properly cooked, the sugars in carrots bring a sweet, earthy taste to your soup.