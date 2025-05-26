Add Extra Flavor To Your Hot Dogs This Summer With An Old-School Trick

Is a hot dog a sandwich? The world may never have a definitive answer, but if you take the wiener out of the bun, one thing you can say for sure is that a hot dog is a sausage. That means they make the perfect neutrally flavored base for a DIY version of a classic gas station snack.

Surely you've seen pickled sausages, usually sold in pouches and bearing labels along the lines of "Big Mama" or "Fire Cracker." Back in its infancy, The Takeout did a taste test of pickled sausage along with canned bread and canned cheese, and the results were not positive. That's just because I didn't work for them back then, as I've always been a pickled sausage fan. Not to mention, homemade ones are a lot tastier.

To pickle your own hot dogs, you'll need distilled vinegar, which is the kind that can be used for cleaning as well as cooking. Combine it with an equal amount of water — you'll need about 3 ½ cups of each to cover a package of 10 hot dogs. Boil the mixture along with 2 tablespoons of salt, plus 1 of sugar if desired. You can also add any spices and seasonings you like, including garlic, mustard seeds, crushed red pepper, or black peppercorns. Put the hot dogs in a jar or jars, cutting them into pieces if necessary. Once the vinegar-water mix has come to a full boil and the salt has dissolved, pour the liquid over the hot dogs, making sure they're immersed. Stick them in the fridge and let them soak for at least two days.