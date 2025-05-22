Take Hot Dogs To Another Level By Using This Baked Side Dish As A Bun

There are potato buns, and then there are potatoes that become buns. Make your number one side dish the star of the show by ditching the bread and plopping your favorite frank on top of a steamy baked potato as a bun. Yeah, we mean an actual baked potato. And, news flash, your "potato dog" better be loaded with toppings.

If you've spent any time dreaming about the best ways to cook hot dogs, halving a baked potato and using it as the bun may never have entered the picture. Popularized by Nathan's Famous hot dog brand, the Baked Potato Dog method is simple: Bake your Idaho potatoes in the oven, cook your hot dogs how you like, slice your tater open on top (like a bun), add your dog, and top it with sour cream, chives, and shredded cheese. While we wouldn't say no to salting and buttering your piping hot spud before adding your toppings, Nathan's also suggests a sprinkle of crispy bacon which is a clear stroke of genius.

Of course, those are classic loaded baked potato fixin's. While some toppings may blur the lines between tuber and wiener fare, traditionally hot dog-esque accouterments are just as on-point (because, hello, potatoes go with everything). Love the tangy flavors of mustard, sauerkraut, and pickle relish? Or comforting chili, cheese, and onions? Put 'em on your potato dog. You can even dress it Chicago style with mustard, relish, pickles, tomato, onions, celery salt, hot sport peppers, and poppy seeds for effect. Call it a gluten-free bun option, but potato dogs are a filling, runaway hit for anyone.