Is Wine Typically Gluten-Free?

Wine is a drink many adults like to enjoy after a long day of work, on special occasions, or just because they want to. But some folks have to deal with a pesky gluten allergy, which has a huge effect on what they can safely eat and drink. That even relates to a chilled glass of wine, unfortunately. So, is wine gluten-free? Yes, for the most part it is since wine is made from fermented grapes and grapes don't contain gluten. That means most wines are naturally gluten-free. There are a lot of common wine myths, but the notion that wine doesn't contain gluten is true as long as it's all-natural.

That's good news for anyone avoiding gluten for health reasons, celiac disease, or just general dietary preferences. But even though wine itself is gluten-free, it's important to know that not every bottle is automatically safe. The biggest issue comes down to additives. If gluten is a concern, you should avoid dessert wines, flavored wines, and wine coolers as they can have extra ingredients which include gluten or were processed with equipment that also handles gluten-containing products.

Although this is rare, it's still something to watch out for. If you're highly sensitive, double-checking the label or contacting the winery could be a smart move. When in doubt, stick with plain wine without added flavors or enhancements.