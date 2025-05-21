Is Wine Typically Gluten-Free?
Wine is a drink many adults like to enjoy after a long day of work, on special occasions, or just because they want to. But some folks have to deal with a pesky gluten allergy, which has a huge effect on what they can safely eat and drink. That even relates to a chilled glass of wine, unfortunately. So, is wine gluten-free? Yes, for the most part it is since wine is made from fermented grapes and grapes don't contain gluten. That means most wines are naturally gluten-free. There are a lot of common wine myths, but the notion that wine doesn't contain gluten is true as long as it's all-natural.
That's good news for anyone avoiding gluten for health reasons, celiac disease, or just general dietary preferences. But even though wine itself is gluten-free, it's important to know that not every bottle is automatically safe. The biggest issue comes down to additives. If gluten is a concern, you should avoid dessert wines, flavored wines, and wine coolers as they can have extra ingredients which include gluten or were processed with equipment that also handles gluten-containing products.
Although this is rare, it's still something to watch out for. If you're highly sensitive, double-checking the label or contacting the winery could be a smart move. When in doubt, stick with plain wine without added flavors or enhancements.
How to read wine labels for gluten concerns
When being super critical of the wine you drink, the first thing to check is whether it says 'gluten-free' somewhere on the label. Many brands will add that if they've been certified or if they want to be transparent about their production process. If you see a gluten-free stamp from a trusted third party like the Gluten Intolerance Group or NSF, even better.
You should also look for vague terms like "natural flavors," "coloring," or "aroma." These can sometimes hide gluten-containing additives, so don't think you're looking for something that specifically says "contains gluten." That brings me to my next point, which is about steering clear of any mention of barrels or aging processes. If a wine has been aged in barrels sealed with wheat paste (yep, that's a thing), there's a small chance it could contain trace amounts of gluten. However, studies show the amount of gluten involved is so low it doesn't pose a problem for most people.
If you ever come across a wine labeled "gluten-removed" (usually in beer, but worth noting), that doesn't mean it's safe for everyone. There's no clear regulation around what that means for wine.
Why some gluten-free drinkers react to wine anyway
If you've gone gluten-free and still feel awful after a glass of wine, gluten might not be the issue after all. Wine contains a bunch of natural compounds which can hit some people the wrong way. Sulfites are one such culprit that gets added to preserve the wine. Sulfites can trigger headaches, stuffy noses, or even asthma-like symptoms in sensitive drinkers. It's worth mentioning that, contrary to popular belief, sulfite sensitivity is pretty rare.
More commonly, it's histamines or tannins that cause trouble. Histamines occur naturally during fermentation, but some people's bodies don't break them down very well. That can lead to headaches, flushing, or itchy skin. Red wines usually have more histamines than white wines, which is why they're often blamed for "wine headaches." That sucks if you're learning how to enjoy red wine and want to explore it more, but it's not worth the side effects.
Tannins, which come from grape skins and seeds, can also spark headaches, though they're more associated with that weird, dry-mouth feeling. If you're prone to migraines, even a single glass of high-tannin wine can be enough to set one off. Keeping track of which wines bother you (and which ones don't) can help you figure it out. Try switching up the type of wine or drinking less at a time to see if it makes a difference.