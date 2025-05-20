The Easy Way To Tell If A Honeydew Is Ripe

Among the melon family, honeydew can be the most misunderstood. Some even consider it nature's most mediocre melon, popping up in fruit salad cups like an uninvited guest. Unlike its showier cousin cantaloupe, with its sweet aroma and heavily netted skin, a honeydew keeps its secrets close to the vest. Its smooth, waxy rind doesn't give away much, and it doesn't perfume the room the way a ripe peach or mango might. But if you know what to look for, a ripe honeydew is absolutely within reach. Of course, while they are available all year round, you'll first want to shop seasonally for the best melon experience; honeydews are in season from June through October.

The 'dew's color is your first cue. A ripe honeydew should have a creamy, pale yellow or golden hue, but never bright green. Those minty green orbs you see in many grocery bins are the mark of a melon picked too soon. While immature honeydews can soften after harvest, they won't reach their full sugar potential once off the vine. So you'll want to choose one that already shows signs of maturity. The rind should also have a subtle matte finish, not a glossy or shiny surface.

Like all good melons, a ripe honeydew should feel heavy for its size, which signals juice content and ripeness. Density is a good thing here; it means the flesh has developed and the sugars are concentrated. Just like when you're selecting ripe watermelons, honeydew should reveal a hollow sound when thumped.