Why This McDonald's Location Is Banning Customers Based On Their Age

While it's not uncommon for high-end restaurants to ban children, you wouldn't expect to see McDonald's jumping on the trend. But one McDonald's in Fairfax County, Virginia is doing just that. The restaurant banned customers under 21 after a group of teens started a fistfight at the location. A video shared with NBC Washington showed teens brawling while others egged them on. According to store staff and local customers, the latest fight was the final straw in a long string of incidents involving teens from the nearby Thomas Edison High School.

Now, when customers try to enter the location, they will be greeted with a locked door and a printed sign that reads, "Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald's location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age. The decision was made to protect our staff, our guests, and our community." Adults wishing to dine at the location must ring a doorbell for an ID check before entering the restaurant. Kids are allowed as long as they're accompanied by an adult, and anyone can pick up mobile orders.