Why This McDonald's Location Is Banning Customers Based On Their Age
While it's not uncommon for high-end restaurants to ban children, you wouldn't expect to see McDonald's jumping on the trend. But one McDonald's in Fairfax County, Virginia is doing just that. The restaurant banned customers under 21 after a group of teens started a fistfight at the location. A video shared with NBC Washington showed teens brawling while others egged them on. According to store staff and local customers, the latest fight was the final straw in a long string of incidents involving teens from the nearby Thomas Edison High School.
Now, when customers try to enter the location, they will be greeted with a locked door and a printed sign that reads, "Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald's location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age. The decision was made to protect our staff, our guests, and our community." Adults wishing to dine at the location must ring a doorbell for an ID check before entering the restaurant. Kids are allowed as long as they're accompanied by an adult, and anyone can pick up mobile orders.
Repeated violent incidents led the location to ban teens
Older patrons clearly support the ban. "These kids are off the chain," one customer told NBC Washington. "They have no respect, no discipline." Another explained that the decision was a long time coming. "This has been slowly manifesting, probably over ten years," the patron told ABC 7News. The location has certainly seen its fair share of violence: In 2023, students from Thomas Edison High School were arrested after police responded to reports of gunshots in the bathroom. No one was injured, but the incident shook the community.
However, the ban won't last forever. "We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer," the owner explained in a statement. "This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all." The Fairfax location isn't the first to ban teens, though. A McDonald's in Brooklyn, New York instituted a similar ban in February after teens smashed windows and attacked a security guard. However, bans are rare, and kids and teens can still try offerings like the new McCrispy strips at the other 1,220 McDonald's locations in the United States.