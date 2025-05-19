The Unappetizing Reason To Skip Canned Mushrooms

The fungi kingdom is separate from the plant kingdom, but in the kitchen, edible mushrooms are often paired with vegetables. These wonderfully weird beings are delicious, nutritious, and versatile. You can eat them raw or cooked, have them on their own or add them to a plethora of dishes, or use them as a substitute to meat. There's almost no wrong way to eat mushrooms. Almost. The one thing you never want to do is purchase them canned.

Sure, canned "veggies" are convenient and last long, but there are many canned products you want to avoid, including mushrooms. The canning process leaves this ingredient soggy and slimy, which are two of the most hated food textures. Rather than provide your meal with added flavor, they're more likely to completely ruin it.

But the real reason to avoid canned mushrooms is even grosser: They may contain maggots and mites. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) actually allows maggots in the cans as long as they don't surpass an average of 20 per 100 grams of mushrooms. If the maggots are two millimeters or longer, there can only be four in the same amount of grams. Mites are also allowed, with a limit of 74 per 100 grams. Perhaps more disturbingly, up to 10% of the mushrooms can be decomposed. If your stomach is churning, you're not alone.