Salt Baking Is One Of The Most Unique Ways To Prepare Cuts Of Meat

Given the plethora of cooking hacks and techniques that crowd the internet and social media, it can sometimes be difficult to discern effective techniques from annoying TikTok food hacks. One technique that initially seems like it could be either of these is salt baking, a technique that involves food — usually meat — being completely encased in a salt crust. To learn more about how this technique works, The Takeout spoke to Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef who is the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Texas.

"Salt is mixed in water at a ratio of four to one, then used to create a shell around the meat of your choice," Shoults told us. "The shell acts as an insulator, slowing down the cooking process, sealing in moisture, and allowing for more even cooking." Aside from ensuring that the meat cooks gently, this technique also helps season the food.

While all meat can be salt baked, certain cuts are better suited to this technique. "Larger cuts of meat work best for salt baking — think beef tenderloin, ribeye rolls, whole pork loins," said Shoults. The technique is particularly suited to these cuts as the salt crust traps moisture. This ensures that lean cuts that are easily overcooked and have a tendency to dry out, like beef tenderloin, remain incredibly moist.