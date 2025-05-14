The Old-School Peanut Butter Spread From The '70s That Was Lost To Time

Koogle may have been a smash hit with '70s kids, but the peanut spread wasn't quite so popular with that generation's increasingly health-conscious parents. Koogle was criticized for its sugar and sodium content, artificial flavors, and for only containing 60% peanuts (well below the 90% required by the Food and Drug Administration for a product to be labeled as peanut butter). These concerns, combined with Koogle's generally higher price tag compared to plain old peanut butter, evidently caused demand for the sugary spread to drop, and it was ultimately discontinued. However, it's safe to say that if kids had been doing the grocery shopping, we might still have Koogle. To this day, there remains a small but fiercely passionate group of Koogle-obsessed '70s kids who are dedicated to bringing back the flavored peanut spread.

Unfortunately, it's highly unlikely that Kraft will bring back a discontinued product, so if you have fond childhood memories of slamming Koogle sandwiches, don't get your hopes up that you'll be able to enjoy the nostalgic taste of this sugary spread once again. Koogle may be forever stuck in the '70s, but it's clearly not forgotten. In fact, some would say that Koogle paved the way for the success of another iconic dessert-adjacent nut-based spread that remains very much available in the United States: Nutella. So, if this article has you feeling nostalgic over the loss of Koogle, we suggest treating yourself to a comforting Nutella grilled cheese (don't knock it until you try it).