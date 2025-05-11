You Only Need 4 Ingredients To Recreate Jackie Kennedy's Classic Casserole

American restaurateurs have long known that even the humblest dish sounds elegant if you give it a French name. This holds true in the White House kitchen, as well, with one notable example being the casserole called Marie-Blanche that was served at a 1961 dinner in honor of First Lady Jackie Kennedy's sister and brother-in-law, Princess and Prince Radziwill. Despite its sophisticated-sounding moniker, casserole Marie-Blanche is made from ingredients that just about anybody would have on hand. The base is egg noodles, the same ones used in chicken soup, noodle kugel, or the kind of beef stroganoff that strayed far from its Russian roots and wound up as a suburban staple. These cooked noodles are mixed with butter, sour cream, and cottage cheese, then baked, and that's pretty much it. To break up all that whiteness, the dish can be garnished with chives, and it's permissible to use salt and pepper to season it. Anything else, however, might be a bit too radical for that early '60s spirit.

Believe it or not, this simple concoction was featured on the menu of that long-ago event alongside such dishes as saumon mousseline Normande (salmon mousse), poulet a l'estragon (chicken with tarragon), and baba aux fraises (yeast cake with strawberries). The Kennedy White House was known for fine dining, and those other dishes do seem sufficiently fancy for a state dinner. The casserole, however, must have added a touch of the ordinary since it was the kind of thing that wouldn't look out of place at a church basement potluck.