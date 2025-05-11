The Historic Florida Restaurant Where You Can Grab A Bite Alongside A Rooster Cemetery

From a certain point of view, any restaurant that serves chicken is a kind of rooster cemetery. (The chicken we eat can come from either roosters or hens, after all — although roosters have been known to cause some chicken shortages.) But Blue Heaven, a historic restaurant in Key West, Florida, takes it quite literally. Adjacent to the restaurant, in a small courtyard, is a burial ground for roosters — including roosters which were used for cockfights. Thankfully, this barbaric sport is now illegal in the United States, but the graveyard remains.

Blue Heaven, which was opened in 1992, is located in a building that was once used as a bordello, a tavern, and a pool hall, which also hosted cockfights and regular, human fights. If these sound like seedy locations straight out of an Ernest Hemingway novel, there's a good reason for that: Hemingway himself lived near the area, and in fact once officiated a boxing match held in the pool hall.

Blue Heaven is located just around the corner from the Hemingway Home and Museum, where the great writer lived for eight years. Some of Hemingway's famous six-toed cats often visit the restaurant, along with free-roaming roosters. When these animals aren't getting into scraps with each other, they're trying to mooch scraps from unsuspecting diners.