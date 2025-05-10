The European Staple That Makes The Best Sugar Cookies

It's no secret that European shoppers have access to many delicious goods that are not available in the United States, from incredible European potato chips to the most luxurious types of butter. One common European baking staple that remains largely unknown and unavailable stateside is vanilla sugar.

Vanilla sugar is popular across Europe, especially in Scandinavia, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (countries that are, perhaps not coincidentally, famous for their excellent pastries and desserts). The aromatic sugar features in many traditional recipes like vanillekipferl, crumbly crescent-shaped cookies that are dusted with vanilla sugar. Classic American sugar cookies can also benefit from a dusting of vanilla sugar — it adds a subtle flavor that really transforms these cookies without taking away from their simple nature.

Bakers love vanilla sugar because it's relatively cheap (especially compared to real vanilla extract which is very expensive), and, perhaps most importantly, it doesn't change the consistency of baked goods like adding liquid vanilla flavorings can. As such, vanilla sugar is one of the best ways to add a hint of vanilla flavor to recipes like sugar cookies without negatively impacting the dish's beloved texture.