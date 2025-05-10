The Strange Pasta Pairing That Prince Loved To Eat

Prince was a once-in-a-generation musical talent: a virtuosic guitar player, a canny songwriter, and a supernova pop star with messianic levels of charisma. He was also, lest we forget, a strange, strange man. After all, this was the fellow who changed his name to a symbol and made an album of odd, spidery MIDI music to be played at his own wedding. His idiosyncrasies extended to his taste in food, as well. Case in point: Prince's favorite meal of spaghetti and orange juice. To be clear, he ate the spaghetti with tomato sauce, but paired it with an orange juice to drink.

To be sure, there's nothing wrong with spaghetti. Who among us wouldn't demolish a plate of the stuff if we were in the right mood? But orange juice is, to put it mildly, not our first choice for a drink pairing. Orange juice is, of course, bright, sweet, sour, and utterly overpowering — surely it would run roughshod over anyone's palate if they're trying to savor their spaghetti?

But Prince wasn't interested in wine pairings or anything else overly fancy for his favorite food. Indeed, Steven Fargnoli, one of the producers of the film "Purple Rain," said that Prince would routinely order the dish when planning the movie. "He's definitely got his own drummer going," Fargnoli said, an exquisite understatement.