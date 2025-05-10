Here's Why XXL Wine Is So Popular

XXL Wines are making waves across the wine world. The brand — which has roots in Baltimore, Maryland — is known for its sweet, fortified wines. This wine style combines grape juice with a distilled spirit during production to boost the wine's final alcohol level and sustain the wine long-term. Common examples are port wine and dry or sweet vermouth. XXL Wines, which calls itself "moscato without manners," blends late-harvest moscato grapes with syrup and natural fruit flavors. This sugary combination yields boozy wines with 16% alcohol by volume (ABV), which is what makes XXL Wines so popular among younger generations, especially Generation Z and Millennials.

For comparison, white wine contains between 7% to 14.5% ABV, depending on the varietal. Red wines have a naturally higher ABV ranging from 12% to 18%, due to the tannins found in grape skins. Regardless of ABV, a wine buzz (and wine drunk) hits differently. But it's safe to assume that an XXL Wines hangover is something you'd likely want to avoid at all costs.