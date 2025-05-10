One Seafood Restaurant Red Flag Should Send You Running Out The Door

There is a certain draw of a seafood restaurant that those who love the delicacies of the ocean can't resist. The freshest seafood possible is what customers want to hear about, how their fish was caught that morning or just came in off a boat. But what can be fresher than selecting your seafood straight out of the tank that is on display when you come in? Well, it turns out a lot of other options could be fresher — and safer — to eat.

If you're looking for a family experience, a restaurant with live seafood tanks is always a hit. Kids love to run over and see the fish and crustaceans moving, and see what else they can find. But while the young ones are sharp with their observations, it's a good opportunity for you to take a better look as well, and see if there are any red flags in the tank. Watching crabs and lobsters move around looks cool, and seeing it with your own eyes prevents seafood fraud, but just because they're alive doesn't mean they are good quality. Here's what you need to know to keep your dinner on course, or if you should be heading elsewhere for your meal.