The Signal You Should Never Make At A Bartender – It's Just Plain Rude
We've all been there: at a crowded bar, waiting for what feels like an eternity while the bartender serves seemingly everyone else. It may even seem like they don't see you at all. But no matter how bad it gets, no matter how long you have to wait, you should never snap or whistle at the bartender.
I really shouldn't have to write this — seeing as bartenders aren't ill-behaved dogs, nor are you the lead of a 1940s noir film — but whistling and snapping at people in the service industry is a very rude thing to do.
If the bar is crowded, odds are the bartender is pretty slammed. They make their living from putting out good drinks as quickly as they can, so they are already plenty incentivized to notice you and take your order in a timely fashion. Making a big fuss might get you a drink in the moment, but it's also guaranteed to get you on the bartender's bad side.
Instead, find the line for drinks or just lean against the bar. Point your body at the bar and try to make eye contact with the bartender, so they know you're ready to order. At most, hold up a hand so they can see that you're waiting. They'll acknowledge you and get to you when they can. And always, always tip well. The keys to a good experience at the bar (and in the rest of life, really) are being polite and valuing other people's time as much as your own.
Other barroom blunders to avoid
Really, it isn't difficult to avoid committing a faux pas when you belly up to the bar. But if you want to stay on the bartender's good side, try to avoid doing the simple things that bartenders hate.
For example, don't order a complex drink when the bar is slammed. That's a great time for something simple, like a whiskey soda. Ordering a difficult and time-consuming drink like a Ramos gin fizz (an egg-based cocktail that requires a lot of shaking) is sure to annoy a busy bartender.
Also, don't ask the bartender to surprise you — unless it's that kind of bar. There is a right way to ask for a bartender to surprise you, but first you need to tell them what you like to drink so that they can riff on it. And, really, only do this if the bar is quiet and it's the sort of place that takes mixology seriously. Don't try this in a dive bar known mostly for slinging cheap whiskey with a beer back (a friend of mine used to serve up a shot of hot gin with mayonnaise in that situation).
It really isn't hard to be a good patron of a bar. Read the room, be patient and respectful, and remember to treat your bartender like a human being. Most folks in the service industry are good, hard-working folks, and when you treat them well, they treat you well right back.