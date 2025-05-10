The Signal You Should Never Make At A Bartender – It's Just Plain Rude

We've all been there: at a crowded bar, waiting for what feels like an eternity while the bartender serves seemingly everyone else. It may even seem like they don't see you at all. But no matter how bad it gets, no matter how long you have to wait, you should never snap or whistle at the bartender.

I really shouldn't have to write this — seeing as bartenders aren't ill-behaved dogs, nor are you the lead of a 1940s noir film — but whistling and snapping at people in the service industry is a very rude thing to do.

If the bar is crowded, odds are the bartender is pretty slammed. They make their living from putting out good drinks as quickly as they can, so they are already plenty incentivized to notice you and take your order in a timely fashion. Making a big fuss might get you a drink in the moment, but it's also guaranteed to get you on the bartender's bad side.

Instead, find the line for drinks or just lean against the bar. Point your body at the bar and try to make eye contact with the bartender, so they know you're ready to order. At most, hold up a hand so they can see that you're waiting. They'll acknowledge you and get to you when they can. And always, always tip well. The keys to a good experience at the bar (and in the rest of life, really) are being polite and valuing other people's time as much as your own.