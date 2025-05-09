How Potato Nails Help Baked Potatoes Cook Faster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only bad thing about fluffy baked potatoes is how long they take to make. Yes, you can microwave potatoes in minutes, or zap them most of the way and finish them in the oven to crisp up the skin, but they never taste quite as good. Piercing the spuds with potato nails is an old trick to reduce baking time, and the hack keeps the taste and texture benefits of entirely oven-baked potatoes.

Baking spikes, like Weber Original Potato Nails, are essentially large standard nails with a flat top made of food-safe metal — usually stainless steel or aluminum. (Don't use regular nails, which can have unsafe coatings.) The nails are poked through the entire length of the potatoes before they go into the oven. Since metal conducts heat, the nails become a heat source in the center of the potatoes, which helps them cook from the inside as well as the outside, speeding up the process.

Potato nails need to pierce the entire potato to work best. They can range from about 3 ½ inches long on the low end, to 6 inches or more; So if a nail isn't long enough for the potato, a second nail can be inserted from the opposite end. Ditch wrapping the spuds in aluminum foil, and bake your potatoes right on the oven rack. Once they're done, carefully remove the hot nails from the potatoes and immediately cut open the baked potatoes right out of the oven.