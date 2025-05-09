Ancient Sake Was Made In An Unsanitary Way

Kuchikamizake (which translates roughly to "mouth-chewed sake") represents one of Japan's earliest-known alcoholic drinks made from rice. Its beginnings connect to the time period when rice farming was spreading across Japan during the Yayoi period which spans from roughly 300 B.C. to A.D. 300. The production of kuchikamizake was quite primitive by today's standards. It required people, usually women, to first chew cooked rice, millet, or chestnuts. The chewing wasn't random; it served a key process. The enzymes found in saliva (particularly amylase) start the conversion of starches in the grain into the basic sugar needed for fermentation.

Once chewed, this starchy mash was spat into a shared tub or container. This vat was then set aside, letting airborne yeast and bacteria work on the sugars. Over several days, these microorganisms would turn the sugar into alcohol through fermentation. This method of production transferred microorganisms from the chewer's mouth directly into the liquid, introducing health risks via microbial bacteria. Needless to say, this type of sake production wouldn't stand a chance against today's health standards. The drink itself was noted as being thick, murky, and whitish. Its sour taste was balanced by a slight sweetness from whatever sugar hadn't fully converted to alcohol. The alcohol strength was typically not very high, estimated to be somewhere between 3% and 7%.