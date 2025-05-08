The Cheesy Marshmallow Treat That Divided TikTok

You've tasted the ooey-gooey original, like, a million times. You've doubled-down with deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats, and you put candy in them, covered them in chocolate, and googled how to construct a life-size cake of your dog with them. But do you even Cheez-It? Well, according to TikTok, Cheez-It invited you to do just that, with a recipe that swapped in bright orange, semi-crushed cheddar Cheez-It crackers for the usual Rice Krispies. But not everyone jumped aboard the Cheez-It marshmallow treat train that immediately went off the rails.

The comments started strong with some joking that Cheez-It HQ must be into "gardening" (with a special plant and a cloud of smoke) while other fans vowed to give the idea a real shot. And, more than a few users copped to DIY-ing sandwiches with a mini marshmallow between two Cheez-Its, since forever. Still, the comment "If loving this is wrong, I don't wanna be right," built a bridge to the dark side. There, many questioned Cheez-It's state of being, wondered whether or not the concoction was a joke, and offered the scathingly descriptive, "Eww." Blurring the line between the two sides, one TikToker wrote, "[Cheez-Its] also taste good in milk like cereal," to which no one replied.

If you're team "Can we stop doing whatever this is?" like one person begged, we've got two words: Sweet and savory. You've probably tasted this combo before, just ... maybe not like this. Sweet potato casserole with its starchy potato filling and marshmallow topping; savory, wheat cracker-and-jam s'mores that saltify roasted 'mallows; and good ol' peanut butter fluffernutter sandwiches packed with soft, creamy marshmallow fluff cash in on this timeless sweet and savory pairing. Don't knock it till ya' try it.