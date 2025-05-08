The Cheesy Marshmallow Treat That Divided TikTok
You've tasted the ooey-gooey original, like, a million times. You've doubled-down with deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats, and you put candy in them, covered them in chocolate, and googled how to construct a life-size cake of your dog with them. But do you even Cheez-It? Well, according to TikTok, Cheez-It invited you to do just that, with a recipe that swapped in bright orange, semi-crushed cheddar Cheez-It crackers for the usual Rice Krispies. But not everyone jumped aboard the Cheez-It marshmallow treat train that immediately went off the rails.
The comments started strong with some joking that Cheez-It HQ must be into "gardening" (with a special plant and a cloud of smoke) while other fans vowed to give the idea a real shot. And, more than a few users copped to DIY-ing sandwiches with a mini marshmallow between two Cheez-Its, since forever. Still, the comment "If loving this is wrong, I don't wanna be right," built a bridge to the dark side. There, many questioned Cheez-It's state of being, wondered whether or not the concoction was a joke, and offered the scathingly descriptive, "Eww." Blurring the line between the two sides, one TikToker wrote, "[Cheez-Its] also taste good in milk like cereal," to which no one replied.
If you're team "Can we stop doing whatever this is?" like one person begged, we've got two words: Sweet and savory. You've probably tasted this combo before, just ... maybe not like this. Sweet potato casserole with its starchy potato filling and marshmallow topping; savory, wheat cracker-and-jam s'mores that saltify roasted 'mallows; and good ol' peanut butter fluffernutter sandwiches packed with soft, creamy marshmallow fluff cash in on this timeless sweet and savory pairing. Don't knock it till ya' try it.
Everything else you can marshmallow treat
We didn't come here to make friends; We came here to melt marshmallows and stuff 'em with stuff — with our friends. And while there may be no chance of beating the iconic Rice Krispies Treat, there's 100% an entire world of marshmallow bar mashups to help you get your eatin' on. Revel in your next genius snack move.
You've probably already put roasted peanuts in your Rice Krispies Treats, or dreamed of covering your marshmallow treats in bacon. But you can skip the Rice Krispies completely and sub in luxuriously savory Ruffles potato chips, Goldfish crackers (even the pretzel ones), popcorn, and your favorite crumbled cookies or cereal (Fruity Pebbles, you have our rainbow hearts). Of course, you could be a little extra on the filling by mixing in birthday cake batter, or riffing on Frito peanut butter bars by adding marshmallows for cheese-and-fluffernutter Frito flair. Go pinkies-out with cinnamon pistachios and honey for baklava-style Rice Krispies Treats, or lean deliciously umami with butter-fried black sesame seed marshmallow treat squares. But if you just wanna make the OG really sing? Go dubs on the butter, with three times the mini 'mallows. You're welcome.
Humanity may hope to completely forget the time someone made Rice Krispies Treats with actual chopped-up hot dogs, ketchup, and relish on top — but as far as sweet and savory cheddar cheese cracker marshmallow treats go? If you can dream it, you can a-Cheez-It.