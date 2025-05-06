Wrapping Sweet Potatoes In Foil Isn't The Trick You Think It Is
When it comes to baking sweet potatoes, wrapping them in foil is more harmful than helpful. That's because the shiny aluminum captures warm air and seals it around the sweet potato's skin like a well-fitted glove. After 45 to 60 minutes in the oven, this steamy hug reduces the starchy interior to a less flavorful mush and transforms the sweet potato's skin into a wimpy, soft exterior rather than a crispy, golden delight. Wrapping baked potatoes in foil also generates the same soggy results.
However, there is a better way to use foil while baking sweet potatoes. Rub olive oil on the sweet potato, sprinkle a bit of sea salt on top, and place it directly on a baking rack. Then put a baking sheet lined with foil underneath the sweet potato to catch any sugary drips that fall while it cooks. You'll achieve a pleasantly crunchy skin, a savory orange filling, and keep your oven nice and clean.
Easy fillings for baked sweet potatoes
Think of a baked sweet potato like an artist's blank canvas: The sky is the limit when it comes to fillings and toppings. Use it to create a personalized potato that speaks to whatever you're craving for dinner.
For a little Tex-Mex flair, pile your sweet potato with ground beef seasoned with your favorite blend of taco spices, fresh guacamole or smashed avocado, cotija cheese, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime. Another great option is to ladle your sweet potato with homemade or canned chili (we ranked 8 popular choices here), a generous dollop of sour cream, sliced scallions, crunchy bacon bits, and freshly grated Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese.
You could even do a Mediterranean-inspired sweet potato by adding kalamata olives, oven-baked chickpeas, diced tomatoes, tzatziki dip, feta cheese crumbles, fresh parsley, and fresh lemon juice. Or you could build a sweet potato using leftover produce, herbs, condiments, or proteins that have been hanging around your fridge for a while. The key is to not overthink the process and to measure your filings with your heart.