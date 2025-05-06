Wrapping Sweet Potatoes In Foil Isn't The Trick You Think It Is

When it comes to baking sweet potatoes, wrapping them in foil is more harmful than helpful. That's because the shiny aluminum captures warm air and seals it around the sweet potato's skin like a well-fitted glove. After 45 to 60 minutes in the oven, this steamy hug reduces the starchy interior to a less flavorful mush and transforms the sweet potato's skin into a wimpy, soft exterior rather than a crispy, golden delight. Wrapping baked potatoes in foil also generates the same soggy results.

However, there is a better way to use foil while baking sweet potatoes. Rub olive oil on the sweet potato, sprinkle a bit of sea salt on top, and place it directly on a baking rack. Then put a baking sheet lined with foil underneath the sweet potato to catch any sugary drips that fall while it cooks. You'll achieve a pleasantly crunchy skin, a savory orange filling, and keep your oven nice and clean.