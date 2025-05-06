How To Clean A Griddle So It's As Shiny As New

Griddles are among the unsung heroes of the kitchen. Perfect for cooking food on a flat surface, and one of the best ways to cook multiple items at once, you can even reheat leftover pizza on a griddle if you really want to test the limits. To maintain the functionality of your griddle, it's essential to clean it regularly. If you use it frequently, a deep cleaning is recommended about once a week, along with a daily wipe-down. Follow these steps for both electric countertop griddles and those built into your stovetop.

Grab a metal or wood flat-edged spatula and a soft sponge or paper towels. While the griddle is hot, scrape off leftover food or debris. If you wait for the griddle to cool before this part, it'll be more challenging to remove later. Then, pour water and a small amount of dish soap on the surface; it will boil and loosen any stubborn food that didn't come off before. Next, use your soft sponge or paper towels, along with the spatula, to gently wipe the surface of the griddle, giving it a thorough clean. If it's still a little dingy, repeat these steps — and don't forget to clean the drip tray in the sink when you're done.