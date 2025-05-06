How To Clean A Griddle So It's As Shiny As New
Griddles are among the unsung heroes of the kitchen. Perfect for cooking food on a flat surface, and one of the best ways to cook multiple items at once, you can even reheat leftover pizza on a griddle if you really want to test the limits. To maintain the functionality of your griddle, it's essential to clean it regularly. If you use it frequently, a deep cleaning is recommended about once a week, along with a daily wipe-down. Follow these steps for both electric countertop griddles and those built into your stovetop.
Grab a metal or wood flat-edged spatula and a soft sponge or paper towels. While the griddle is hot, scrape off leftover food or debris. If you wait for the griddle to cool before this part, it'll be more challenging to remove later. Then, pour water and a small amount of dish soap on the surface; it will boil and loosen any stubborn food that didn't come off before. Next, use your soft sponge or paper towels, along with the spatula, to gently wipe the surface of the griddle, giving it a thorough clean. If it's still a little dingy, repeat these steps — and don't forget to clean the drip tray in the sink when you're done.
Not all griddles should be cleaned the same
Not all griddles are built the same, and cleaning a cast-iron one is slightly different from cleaning one meant for a stovetop or countertop. Those new to this type may wonder what the best way to wash a cast iron pan is, and yes, they certainly come with their own learning curve. However, the good news is that while some individuals make mistakes with cast iron, cleaning is just as easy as it is with other types of griddles.
With a small amount of soap (yes, soap is safe), wash your cast iron by hand. If necessary, simmering a small amount of water in the pan will help loosen up any hard-to-remove debris. You can then use a tool like these Lodge SCRAPERPK Durable Pan Scrapers from Amazon to wipe it off completely.
Rinse the soap away and immediately dry your cast iron with a lint-free or paper towel. Now that your griddle looks almost as good as new, use either the same or a new towel to rub a thin layer of cooking oil on the surface. Viola, you have a beautifully cleaned cast iron griddle waiting for your next cooking adventure. Just make sure to wash your cast-iron griddle after each use to keep your food tasting amazing.