Meryl Streep has been nominated for 21 acting Oscars, a feat of LeBron-esque dominance that will almost certainly never be equalled. Her sixteenth such nomination was for her performance in "Julie & Julia," a frothy dramedy where the life story of Julia Child, played by Streep, plays out opposite the story of Julie Powell (Amy Adams), a blogger who chronicles her efforts to cook her way through Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Streep went to some lengths to capture the cheerful, warbling essence of the French Chef, including wearing platform shoes to reach the heights of the 6'2" Child. (Streep herself is 5'6".) But according to an article Streep wrote for "Glamour" magazine alongside Adams and the film's director, the late Nora Ephron, the part of Child that lingered the longest was her tarragon chicken recipe. Tarragon, the herb used to season bearnaise sauce, is also brilliant on chicken, and Child uses it well — though don't expect to see any cilantro in her recipes, as she loathed the herb.

Streep stresses that she is hardly a natural cook, noting that "as with video gaming or hard-core [sic] rap, I have no natural affinity." (This implies that Streep has some experience with video games and hardcore rap, a prospect which, frankly, delights us.) But she took to Child's kitchen philosophy — no apologies, no excuses — and, with the tarragon chicken recipe, showed us "how to make a roast chicken last a workweek." It's so useful that we're inclined to forgive her for "The Iron Lady."