The Canned Tomatoes Giada De Laurentiis Always Keeps In Her Pantry
When you imagine a professional chef sourcing prime produce, you might picture them delicately plucking heirloom tomatoes fresh off the vine, still warm from the sun. But peek into the pantry of just about any top-tier restaurant and you'll probably find a hefty stack of canned tomatoes. It's not a shortcut out of laziness; it's a smart, flavorful, and downright practical choice.
In fact, for sauces, stews, and soups, many professional chefs prefer canned over fresh, including none other than Italian-American chef and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis. Here's why: Fresh tomatoes vary wildly depending on season, variety, ripeness, and how long they've been sitting at the grocery store. One batch might be juicy and sweet, while the next is pale and watery. Canned tomatoes, on the other hand, are picked and packed at peak ripeness, usually within hours of harvest.
De Laurentiis doesn't accept just any canned tomato, however. Her prized pick comes specifically from Campania, a region of southwestern Italy home to the active volcano, Mount Vesuvius. The "Pomodorini di Corbarino," a small, oblong tomato grown on volcanic slopes near the town of Corbara, is a favorite among chefs for good reason. "Pomodorini" means "tiny tomatoes," and this particular variety is celebrated for its rich, concentrated flavor. De Laurentiis believes the sweet, slightly tangy, umami-rich taste comes from the unique mineral-rich soil of the region. "Mount Vesuvius has very, very rich volcanic land and that is what makes the perfect tomato," De Laurentiis proclaimed in a Facebook video.
Why Corbarino tomatoes are so special
Corbarino tomatoes are particularly prized in high-end kitchens for their gourmet pedigree which can elevate a dish from good to unforgettable. While San Marzano tomatoes usually get all the hype, both kinds of tomatoes thrive in similar volcanic soil and benefit from the same Mediterranean climate. Corbarinos tend to be even sweeter and more concentrated than San Marzanos, which are longer, meatier, and slightly more acidic. Both varieties are often sold peeled and preserved in their own juices. More tomato trivia: Only three tomato varieties are permitted to make authentic Neapolitan pizza, and two of those are the San Marzano and Corbarino.
While San Marzano tomatoes have gained global fame and are more commercially widespread (even inspiring imposter tomatoes), Corbarino tomatoes are De Laurentiis' secret weapon. Having these available year-round in jars or cans allows Chef De Laurentiis to access their unmatched flavor regardless of season. In fact, many of her recipes require canned tomatoes over fresh, including her tomato and ricotta caprese dip. These ain't your grocery store canned tomatoes, so be prepared to pay up and purchase from specialty markets. De Laurentiis, of course, sells them on her lifestyle website, but you can also find jars on Amazon.