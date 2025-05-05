Order Messy Finger Foods At A Business Dinner And You'll Have Deep Regret
A business dinner can be anything from a small team-building soiree to an important meeting regarding your future with the employer. The workplace environment is lessened in a restaurant setting, but it's never gone entirely. While it may be common knowledge you're not supposed to eat in line at a buffet, business dinner etiquette can be less obvious. Ordering something messy like chicken wings drowning in sauce may not be the wisest move while you're out with colleagues, even if it is your favorite thing on the menu. This is a time when you may have to shake multiple people's hands, and no one wants to shake hands with the leftover food residue your napkin couldn't wipe clean.
It's also best to leave the establishment without the remnants of a plate of ribs around your mouth. In the same way food doesn't belong in your bed, it doesn't belong on your face — at least not at a business dinner. To avoid this, skip the part of the menu with saucy or breaded finger foods and instead opt for something that requires a fork to leave the mess behind. Plates with a protein and sides are usually a safe option, as well as a salad. Sadly, the peanut butter pickle bacon burger may have to wait for a more casual day.
Other business dinner table tips
There's plenty of etiquette when it comes to proper dining habits. For example, there's an ideal amount of time to spend at a restaurant and a correct piece of cutlery for different parts of the meal. As for rules that are specific to business dinners, aside from avoiding messy finger foods it's good practice to stay away from expensive menu items or alcohol. If you're dining on someone else's dime, ordering the most expensive steak isn't exactly a great look, especially when your colleagues are present. A good rule of thumb is to stay close to the middle-range menu items. You can order more than a small appetizer for yourself, just don't get carried away and order an appetizer, a meal, and dessert — that is, unless whoever is paying insists.
The other important thing to remember throughout the evening is to drink wisely. Don't order a cocktail or beer if no one else at the table is ordering alcohol. If alcohol is a part of the event, monitor your pace. Chugging your drink while everyone else sips theirs isn't a good call. At the end of the day, even a more laid-back business dinner is still just that. And while things like messy finger foods spark joy in many of us, they're best left for another time.