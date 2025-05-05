Order Messy Finger Foods At A Business Dinner And You'll Have Deep Regret

A business dinner can be anything from a small team-building soiree to an important meeting regarding your future with the employer. The workplace environment is lessened in a restaurant setting, but it's never gone entirely. While it may be common knowledge you're not supposed to eat in line at a buffet, business dinner etiquette can be less obvious. Ordering something messy like chicken wings drowning in sauce may not be the wisest move while you're out with colleagues, even if it is your favorite thing on the menu. This is a time when you may have to shake multiple people's hands, and no one wants to shake hands with the leftover food residue your napkin couldn't wipe clean.

It's also best to leave the establishment without the remnants of a plate of ribs around your mouth. In the same way food doesn't belong in your bed, it doesn't belong on your face — at least not at a business dinner. To avoid this, skip the part of the menu with saucy or breaded finger foods and instead opt for something that requires a fork to leave the mess behind. Plates with a protein and sides are usually a safe option, as well as a salad. Sadly, the peanut butter pickle bacon burger may have to wait for a more casual day.