Should You Be Peeling Zucchini Before Eating It?

Zucchini is always a great veggie to have on hand. You can turn zucchini into a pesto sauce, make brownies, or spiralize your zucchini into zoodles – the sky is your limit. Plus, its high nutritional content means there are plenty of health benefits going into your dish — and there are so many non-boring dishes to make with zucchini. But when you're prepping your zucchini, you might find yourself asking: To peel or not to peel? Well, we'd advise against it.

Zucchini skin is very thin and tends to cook and soften without a problem, so most of your dishes will be texturally unaffected. In fact, the skin helps the zucchini remain intact and prevents it from going overly soft or mushy.

In terms of nutrition, you're also removing a big chunk of nutrients if you peel your zucchini. The skin contains fiber and most of the antioxidants like carotenoids, which help protect our bodies from harmful free radicals.