Whatever Happened To Honey Bunchies From Shark Tank?

Honey Bunchies appeared on Season 14, Episode 20 of "Shark Tank," where Kendra Bennett pitched a handmade gourmet honey bar based on a family recipe. The snack bar contained simple ingredients like 42% honey, nuts, and sunflower kernels which was created by her father, Ed Payne, a Vietnam War veteran. At the time of its pitch, the company was still family-owned and operated in Longmont, Colorado. Kendra was on a mission to make Honey Bunchies (now called Bon Bee Honey) one of your favorite snacks on-the-go.

It seemed as though the product was high-quality and the presentation was nice, but is that ever enough when you venture into the tank? If you've watched the show, you know contestants are standing in front of a tough crowd as the sharks break down every aspect of the product or service on offer. People better bring their A-game and be ready for the barrage of questions that are coming their way, particularly regarding the financial breakdown of everything.

Since the episode aired, Honey Bunchies has undergone a rebrand and expanded into national retailers. Even though Bennett left without securing a deal, the "Shark Tank" appearance served as a major publicity boost, helping the brand grow its customer base and broaden its reach. Here's what happened during and after the pitch, whether the business is still active, and what the future holds for the company and its founders.