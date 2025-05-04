The Classic Liquor That Benefits From Fresh Vanilla Bean

Vanilla beans are a potent fresh spice that can be used to flavor everything from ice cream to oil. Another prime use for vanilla beans is flavoring alcohol, particularly whiskey. To do this, simply slice the vanilla pods lengthways (use between one and two pods for every 8 ounces of liquor) and pop them into the bottle. Leave it to infuse for a couple of weeks, tasting the whiskey daily. You can remove the pods when the flavor is to your liking.

One of the main reasons whiskey responds so well to fresh vanilla beans is that it already contains vanillin, a compound that carries the taste of vanilla. This compound comes from the oak barrels whiskey is aged in. (Whether these barrels are old or new is one of the key differences between bourbon and whiskey.) This means that infusing whiskey with vanilla beans simply enhances flavors already found in the liquor.

There is one problem with adding fresh vanilla beans to whiskey: it can unbalance the liquor. This is not so much of a problem if you are infusing a whiskey that's either mild or already unbalanced, but if you are planning on infusing a well-aged, expensive, and balanced whiskey, you might want to reconsider. Even adding a couple of vanilla pods could throw the entire bottle out of whack. Instead of risking a wonderful whiskey, feel free to first experiment with whiskeys or bourbons that aren't that great.